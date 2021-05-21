Nuno Espirito Santo will leave his role as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers after Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season, the club have confirmed.

The Portuguese departs after four years at the helm where he guided the club to promotion from the Championship before securing back-to-back seventh-placed finishes.

The 47-year-old leaves as the club’s fifth-longest serving manager of the post-war era.

“Since the first day we arrived at Compton, our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day. We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together,” Nuno said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home.

“I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day.

“Most importantly, I want to thank each-and-every player that we’ve worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us.

“Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack.”

Wolves enter their final game of the season on the back of two straight losses, against Tottenham last Sunday and Everton on Wednesday.

Their final fixture this term will be at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

In 2017, Nuno joined Wolves after a season coaching Porto, whom he represented during his playing career as a goalkeeper between 2002 and 2004 before a second spell from 2007 to 2010.