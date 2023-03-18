Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mike Fondop on target as Oldham deny Dagenham

Fondop’s header cancelled out Jay Bird’s opener.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 18 March 2023 17:47
Dagenham and Oldham finished all square (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dagenham and Oldham finished all square (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Mike Fondop’s late header secured a point for Oldham as they took a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Dagenham at Victoria Road.

Dagenham hit the front in the 37th minute when Jay Bird played a neat combination of passes with Mo Sagaf before turning and finishing into the bottom corner.

The hosts had a chance to double their lead but Sagaf’s powerful effort was comfortably saved by Mathew Hudson.

Oldham found an equaliser with six minutes to go when John Rooney’s corner found the head of Fondop, who nodded in from close range.

Fondop had another chance to steal the win for the Latics but he fired straight at Joshua Strizovic, who parried away from goal as both teams shared the points in the end.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in