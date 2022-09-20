Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

David Unsworth appointed manager of Oldham after leaving Everton

The 48-year-old takes charge of the National League Latics after eight years with the Toffees as Under-23s manager

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 20 September 2022 10:56
Comments
David Unsworth has signed a three-year contract at Oldham (Mark Kerton/PA)
David Unsworth has signed a three-year contract at Oldham (Mark Kerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Oldham have appointed David Unsworth as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The 48-year-old takes charge of the National League Latics after eight years with Everton as Under-23s manager and director of the Premier League club’s academy.

The former defender also took charge of the Toffees’ first team on a couple of occasions, overseeing the final game of the 2015-16 campaign and for a month during the 2017-18 season.

Unsworth told Oldham’s website: “This is the perfect job for me and I’m hugely excited to be joining the club at this time.

“I’ve had opportunities to become a first-team manager at a number of clubs over the past three of four years but they haven’t felt quite right.

Recommended

“I genuinely think this club is a sleeping giant, one that can climb up not just one league, but two or three, in a short space of time.”

Unsworth replaces John Sheridan in the Boundary Park hotseat.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in