Otis Khan nets late winner for Oldham at struggling Ebbsfleet
Dominic Poleon had cancelled out Mark Kitching’s opener.
Otis Khan scored five minutes from time to secure Oldham a 2-1 victory over National League bottom side Ebbsfleet.
Mark Kitching nodded the Latics into the lead from Mike Fondop’s flick-on three minutes into the second half at Kuflink Stadium.
It was all square after Dominic Poleon sent Matthew Hudson the wrong way with an 81st-minute penalty.
Four minutes later, Khan restored Oldham’s lead from Jesurun Uchegbulam’s cross to wrap up all three points and a third consecutive victory for the visitors.