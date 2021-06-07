Stephen Robinson believes Morecambe can build on momentum for further success

Newly-appointed Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson believes his new side can use momentum to achieve more success at a higher level.

Robinson has signed a three-year deal at the Mazuma Stadium which sees him return to English football for the first time since leaving Oldham in January 2017.

The 46-year-old left former club Motherwell back in December following a successful spell, having guided them to two cup finals and a top-three finish which brought Europa League football to Fir Park.

Speaking at a press conference after he was unveiled as Morecambe’s new manager, Robinson said: “Mostly this season they have come to the fore and been very successful.

“They’ve done a terrific job and you have to use that momentum to sustain the status in League One and then build from there and that’s what I aim to do.

“It’s now a case of looking at similarities in budget as being one of the smaller budgets in the league and you have to punch above your weight to survive and I’m confident we’ll do that”

Morecambe’s search for a new manager begun when Derek Adams left the club following their 1-0 win over Newport at Wembley in the League Two play-off final – a victory which saw them get promoted to the third tier of English football for the first time in their 101-year history.