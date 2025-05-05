Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets better of Jose Mourinho as Besiktas win Istanbul derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed bragging rights over Jose Mourinho as Besiktas defeated Fenerbahce 1-0 in the Istanbul derby.

The former Manchester United managers - Solskjaer replaced Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2018 - locked horns for the first time in four years in the Turkish Super Lig clash at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The pair feuded in 2021 after Solskjaer had masterminded a 3-1 United win at Tottenham, who were being managed by Mourinho.

Solskjaer's accusation that Spurs striker Son Heung Min had "conned" the referee ignited the row and drew a withering response from Mourinho, but the Norwegian sought to play down the incident in the build-up to their touchline reunion in Turkey.

Former Spurs midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who had missed an earlier penalty, gave Solskjaer the last laugh by hitting the winner shortly before half-time, putting a dent in Fenerbahce's title hopes.

"Ole is here for a few months," Mourinho said afterwards. "He is experienced and intelligent enough to learn what he has to learn.

"I am nobody to give him advice. We spoke in the tunnel before the game. It was normal things two guys who respect each other but have to play a match say to each other. After it was the same.

open image in gallery Jose Mourinho saw his Fenerbahce side beaten ( Getty Images )

"We are experienced enough for him not to be on the moon because he won, just as I am not in hell because I lost a derby. We respect each other well. I think we like each other too. I would say that."

PA