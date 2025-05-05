Jump to content
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets better of Jose Mourinho as Besiktas win Istanbul derby

A battle of former Manchester United managers ended in the Norwegian’s facour

Pa Sports Staff
Monday 05 May 2025 08:44 BST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led Bestikas to victory over Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led Bestikas to victory over Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce (Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed bragging rights over Jose Mourinho as Besiktas defeated Fenerbahce 1-0 in the Istanbul derby.

The former Manchester United managers - Solskjaer replaced Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2018 - locked horns for the first time in four years in the Turkish Super Lig clash at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The pair feuded in 2021 after Solskjaer had masterminded a 3-1 United win at Tottenham, who were being managed by Mourinho.

Solskjaer's accusation that Spurs striker Son Heung Min had "conned" the referee ignited the row and drew a withering response from Mourinho, but the Norwegian sought to play down the incident in the build-up to their touchline reunion in Turkey.

Former Spurs midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who had missed an earlier penalty, gave Solskjaer the last laugh by hitting the winner shortly before half-time, putting a dent in Fenerbahce's title hopes.

"Ole is here for a few months," Mourinho said afterwards. "He is experienced and intelligent enough to learn what he has to learn.

"I am nobody to give him advice. We spoke in the tunnel before the game. It was normal things two guys who respect each other but have to play a match say to each other. After it was the same.

Jose Mourinho saw his Fenerbahce side beaten
Jose Mourinho saw his Fenerbahce side beaten (Getty Images)

"We are experienced enough for him not to be on the moon because he won, just as I am not in hell because I lost a derby. We respect each other well. I think we like each other too. I would say that."

