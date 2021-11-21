Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United boss in pictures

SportFootballOle Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United boss in picturesThe Norwegian has left Old TraffordPa Sport StaffSunday 21 November 2021 10:45 comments Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ ✕CloseOle Gunnar Solskjaer fired as Manchester United managerOle Gunnar Solskjaer has left his position as Manchester United boss.The Norwegian has paid the price for a poor run of results, which culminated in a humbling 4-1 defeat at WatfordHere, we look at the former striker’s time at Old Trafford.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially took over as interim boss (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)He started with eight consecutive wins (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)RecommendedCrunching the numbers of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man Utd reignManchester United’s managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retiredBurnley ‘lucky to have’ Maxwel Cornet after more goalscoring heroics United produced an inspired comeback to knock Paris St Germain out of the Champions League in March 2019 (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)Solskjaer was later appointed on a permanent basis (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)Solskjaer unearthed Mason Greenwood (Gareth Copley/PA) (PA Archive)Solskjaer had plenty of battles with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)United were inconsistent throughout Solskjaer’s tenure (Peter Powell/PA) (PA Archive)Solskjaer always had time for Fred the Red (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)Solskjaer’s side were hammered 6-1 by Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in October 2020 (Oli Scarff/PA) (PA Archive)Solskjaer learnt from Sir Alex Ferguson (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)United hammered Southampton 9-0 last season (Laurence Griffiths/PA) (PA Archive)Solskjaer’s side lost the 2021 Europa League final to Villarreal (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA) (PA Wire)Solskjaer brought in some big-money signings in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)A loss at Leicester continued United’s poor form (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)Solskjaer became under increasing pressure after a heavy home defeat by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)RecommendedBen Stokes’ bowling crucial to England’s Ashes hopes, Ian Botham believesRalph Hasenhuttl admits Southampton face challenge to bounce back at LiverpoolThomas Tuchel praises Chelsea’s ‘wild momentum and freedom’ in attackSolskjaer saw his side beaten by Manchester City and Pep Guardiola at Old Trafford in early November (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)Solskjaer applauds the fans after the final whistle on a 4-1 thrashing at Watford, his last game in charge (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)More aboutPA ReadyOle Gunnar Solskjaer Join our new commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesView comments ✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in
