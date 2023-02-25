Arsenal make Oleksandr Zinchenko captain to mark Ukraine conflict

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal made Oleksandr Zinchenko for their game at Leicester as a gesture of love and respect to Ukraine to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Martin Odegaard, the usual captain, suggested left-back Zinchenko should instead lead the Gunners at the King Power Stadium and manager Mikel Arteta agreed.

Zinchenko, a former Shakhtar Donetsk player, has won 52 caps for his country.

Arsenal said in a statement: “Zinchenko is our captain today, as a mark of respect and love on the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine.”

Last season, Zinchenko captained his former club Manchester City in their FA Cup win over Peterborough when regular skipper Fernandinho decided to hand the armband to the Ukrainian after the invasion of his country.