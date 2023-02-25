Jump to content

Arsenal make Oleksandr Zinchenko captain to mark Ukraine conflict

The Gunners opted for the gesture to acknowledge the first anniversary of the conflict in Zinchenko’s home country

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Writer
Saturday 25 February 2023 15:12
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal made Oleksandr Zinchenko for their game at Leicester as a gesture of love and respect to Ukraine to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Martin Odegaard, the usual captain, suggested left-back Zinchenko should instead lead the Gunners at the King Power Stadium and manager Mikel Arteta agreed.

Zinchenko, a former Shakhtar Donetsk player, has won 52 caps for his country.

Arsenal said in a statement: “Zinchenko is our captain today, as a mark of respect and love on the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine.”

Last season, Zinchenko captained his former club Manchester City in their FA Cup win over Peterborough when regular skipper Fernandinho decided to hand the armband to the Ukrainian after the invasion of his country.

