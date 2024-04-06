Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko would fight in Ukraine if called up

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed he would return to Ukraine to fight in the defence of his country if called up.

The 27-year-old has already donated £1m to help those back home following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Asked by BBC’s Newsnight whether he would answer a call-up, Zinchenko said: “I think it’s a clear answer. I would go.”

He said several of his former school friends had already joined the Ukrainian military.

“It’s tough to understand that just recently we’ve been in the same school, we were playing in the playground or on the football pitch, and now they have to defend our country,” he said. “Honestly, (it’s) so hard to accept this, but it is what it is. We cannot give up.

“I know maybe some people might think that it’s much easier … for me being here [in London] rather than being there [in Ukraine]. I really hope that this war will end soon.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky this week signed a bill to cut the mobilisation age for combat duty to 25 from 27.

President Zelensky has lowered the age of conscription from 27 to 25 ( AP )

Zinchenko began his career in Russia with Ufa before joining Manchester City in 2016 where he won four Premier League titles.

He said he has little contact with his former Russian team-mates.

“Since the invasion really few (have) texted me and sent me some messages and I can’t blame them because this is not their fault,” he said. “I cannot tell them, ‘Guys, do the protests outside and all these things’ because I know they can be (put) in prison.

“But I have a question to the people of Russia - how do you live in the country where you don’t have a freedom of speech at all?”

Reuters