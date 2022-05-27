Oleksandr Zinchenko wants to make Ukraine ‘proud’ with World Cup play-off win

Ukraine’s World Cup semi-final against Scotland was postponed after the Russian invasion of the country

Aadi Nair
Friday 27 May 2022 10:52
Comments
<p>Oleksandr Zinchenko hopes to help Ukraine qualify for the World Cup </p>

Oleksandr Zinchenko hopes to help Ukraine qualify for the World Cup

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine full back Oleksandr Zinchenko said his team hope to make their country proud when they take on Scotland in a World Cup playoff semi-final next week.

Ukraine play Scotland at Hampden Park on June 1 in a match that was postponed from March due to Russia’s invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

“The first period when it just started, it was so complicated to be focused on football,” Zinchenko told the BBC.

“All my thoughts were with Ukraine, Ukrainian people. I would say for everyone, for every Ukrainian footballer...

“This game is one of the most important games in my life. The guys look ready and it’s not necessary to talk about motivation.”

Recommended

It will be Ukraine’s first competitive match since the invasion began in February. The Ukrainian Premier League season was abandoned last month.

“The physical condition, obviously without the games, it’s not easy to prepare yourself for the guys that haven’t played for a while,” Zinchenko said.

“In this case, there is no excuses and we have to do our job as best as we can.

“I can promise all the Ukrainian people that every one of us is going to give everything to win the game and to make them proud of us and just maybe for a few seconds we would like to give them this smile.”

The winner of the playoff will face Wales in Cardiff on June 5 for a spot in Qatar later this year.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in