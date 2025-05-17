Oliver Glasner hails history-makers Crystal Palace in celebrating FA Cup triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner hailed his players for writing a new chapter in Crystal Palace’s history following their 1-0 FA Cup triumph over Manchester City.

Eberechi Eze’s 16th-minute goal and Dean Henderson’s penalty save paved the way for Palace to land their first major trophy and a spot in the Europa League next season.

“We said before the game that we wanted to write our own history and we have written a big chapter in our history, and next year we will do that again when we play in Europe,” said Glasner.

“Today was our day and a day for our fans and it had to happen that we won. It is a strange thing. I feel empty. I will start to realise what we have achieved tomorrow or maybe Monday.

“I don’t know when it will come but it is something special.”

Glasner, still in his first full season in charge at Selhurst Park, was fighting to save his job following a poor start to the Premier League campaign, where his side collected just three points from their first eight matches.

However, they head into the final two games of the season in 12th and with their first FA Cup secured.

The 50-year-old Austrian continued: “The game was so tough. Nobody expected Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup, but you can see what you can get when you are patient as a club, so it is a big credit to the supporters.

“We had a very bad start and usually fans get impatient, but our fans have always supported us. We were lucky a few times today, but when you always stick together in difficult moments, you deserve it.

“I get a feeling from a group of players and I got a feeling in the winter that we could achieve incredible things.

“We have great characters, such a togetherness, a work ethic and a strong environment and atmosphere, and this is fundamental for achieving impossible things.

“The biggest success we can have is not lifting the trophy but giving our fans a moment for their lives. It is a special win for this club, for our fans and for everyone connected to Crystal Palace.”

Henderson revealed team-mate and Eagles backup keeper Remi Matthews had a premonition about his monumental penalty-saving moment.

He said: “When I signed here I believed in it. I know what I’m capable of. Getting exposed to this stage I knew today would be a phenomenal day.

“Even sat in bed this morning I was thinking about things, manifesting things. It’s just phenomenal to be able to perform like that.

“Remi Matthews actually said to me this morning, ‘you’re going to have a worldie today and you’re going to save a penalty’.

“So it just shows, you talk it into existence and it came true, but I genuinely think that it was our time as a football club.

“The fans have been phenomenal. They deserve this day, and I just thought it’s been so many years in the making that today would be the day.”