In it to win it: Oliver Glasner says Crystal Palace mean business in the FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oliver Glasner vowed Crystal Palace will “go for it” in the FA Cup after goals from Daniel Munoz and Justin Devenny saw them through to the fifth round with a 2-0 win at Doncaster.

The Eagles avoided an upset at the Eco-Power Stadium to set up a home tie against Millwall in the last 16.

Colombia wing-back Munoz eventually made the breakthrough from a well-worked free-kick before Northern Ireland international Devenny put the game beyond the hosts’ reach early in the second half.

“As long as you are in the competition you can win it,” Glasner said.

“We will go for it. I don’t know if it will work but we will go for it, definitely.

“I’m pleased with the performance. Over the first 60 minutes I think we controlled the game and didn’t give them anything.

“We didn’t create so much; credit to Doncaster, they had a good match plan and it was difficult to find space.”

On facing south London rivals Millwall in the next round, Glasner added: “I could feel the excitement in the dressing room.

“It makes this game even bigger than it is – against any other team the target and the goal is the same, to win the game and get into the quarter-final.”

Glasner started Adam Wharton, who made a late cameo in the win at Manchester United after four months out injured, while Ben Chilwell made his Eagles debut as he got 45 minutes under his belt on his first appearance since coming on as a substitute for Chelsea against Barrow in the Carabao Cup in September.

“We wanted to give Ben some minutes,” Glasner added. “We could see he’s comfortable in possession, in passing – a little bit more attacking than (Tyrick Mitchell).

“Adam has worked hard to get back – it is the toughest time when you are injured.”

Rovers were first to get an effort on goal as good work down the left by James Maxwell and Luke Molyneux led to Sharp laying the ball off for Ethan Ennis, whose tame shot from the edge of the area was comfortably saved by Matt Turner.

Palace went ahead with their first chance of note in the 31st minute. Daichi Kamada’s clever low free-kick found Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose shot cannoned back off the post but left Munoz with a simple tap-in.

Rovers continued to hold their own and Sharp saw an effort saved while Molyneux fired narrowly wide before the break.

Mateta’s effort was well blocked after 51 minutes, while at the other end Molyneux saw a fierce effort deflected away and Bailey fired wide. However, just as the League Two promotion chasers looked to be building some momentum, Palace launched a 55th-minute break and Will Hughes played a clever ball over the top to allow Devenny to convert.

“I’m proud of the players, proud of the performance,” said Rovers boss Grant McCann.

“We had some moments. The second goal we don’t concede in League Two – that’s just Premier League quality.

“The city can be proud of the players tonight.”