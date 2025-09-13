Oliver Glasner bemoans late penalty decision after Crystal Palace are held

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was adamant his side should have been awarded a late penalty during a frustrating goalless draw with Sunderland.

Eagles substitute Christantus Uche – on for his Premier League debut after arriving on loan from Spanish club Getafe – went to ground inside the box two minutes from time at Selhurst Park.

The Nigeria forward appeared to be caught on the foot by Black Cats striker Wilson Isidor on the follow through after unleashing a shot which was saved by visiting goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

“We have to get a penalty in this situation,” said Glasner.

“Isidor came with the studs up and the leg stretched and he touched him. Even if it’s just slightly, if you touch him with a stretched leg and studs up and it’s inside the box, it’s a penalty.

“For me the VAR had to intervene in this situation but it didn’t happen.”

Lively Eagles forward Yeremy Pino squandered a golden chance to mark his full debut with a 36th-minute opener in a forgettable first half.

The Spain winger – a £26million signing from Villarreal late last month – slotted wide after being sent clear by Daichi Kamada’s defence-splitting pass before the impressive Roefs pulled off a string of second-half saves to thwart unbeaten Palace.

“I’m very pleased with Pino’s performance today; maybe the cherry on top is what he missed with the goal, a big chance first half,” said Glasner.

“But we could see where he will help us, his positioning between the lines, his understanding of the game is great.

“He will have to adapt to the physicality and the pace of Premier League football. But he was good, he was dangerous, he had chances and he gives to me a good feeling that he will score goals for us.”

Sunderland continued their strong start to the campaign following promotion by holding on for a first away point to supplement back-to-back home wins.

Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris praised the performance of goalkeeper Roefs but admits his team must offer more from an attacking perspective.

“We need players at that level in the Premier League otherwise we won’t exist (survive),” he said of 22-year-old Dutchman Roefs, a summer signing from NEC Nijmegen.

“For me, it’s not a surprise, I’m really pleased and happy with his performance.”

While the Black Cats enjoyed plenty of possession in south London, they failed to register an attempt on target.

“We played a good first half dominating the ball but it’s not enough,” said Le Bris.

“We have to create chances, we have to threaten the opponent’s defence.

“The first layers are positive and now we have to push for more.”