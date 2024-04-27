Oliver Glasner hails ‘amazing’ Jeffrey Schlupp leveller as Palace draw at Fulham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Oliver Glasner lauded Jeffrey Schlupp’s “amazing” late equaliser which earned Crystal Palace a point from a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Schlupp came off the bench to score a goal-of-the-season contender which cancelled out Rodrigo Muniz’s ninth league notch of the season.

The former Ghana international received the ball from Adam Wharton before he produced a thundered strike into the top left-hand corner in the 87th minute.

Austrian manager Glasner talked up the goal, which helped Palace to a point, following their 2-0 midweek win over Newcastle at Selhurst Park.

Glasner said: “The finish is amazing.

“All of the substitutes brought a great energy at the end of a very tough week and we had an amazing goal from Jeffrey so I’m pleased with the performance.

“We started from the right with Adam Wharton, who played a pass to Jeffrey and with his second touch, he had a great finish.

“He was a little bit angry because yesterday we had a finishing exercise with old players against young players and the old players lost so I think that’s why he wanted to score.”

Palace played on the front foot in the first half but they struggled to breach Fulham’s stubborn back-line.

Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta went close but it was the hosts who landed the first blow after 52 minutes.

Glasner praised his side’s effort levels and believed that their draw was fully deserved.

“It was fully deserved. We had an excellent start,” Glasner added. “We put a lot of pressure on Fulham who did not come out of their half.

“We had chances to take the lead but we missed those chances and we were then 1-0 down.

“I’m really pleased with the performance, especially with the willingness to get the point and the effort not to lose here.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva rued his side’s first-half performance, saying it was not good enough and that the draw was a fair result.

Silva’s men had failed to create attacking options in the first 45 minutes but they came out of the blocks quickly after the break through Muniz, who continued his fine campaign.

Silva said: “We are not happy with the result but it was a fair result in my opinion.

“Overall our first half was not at the level which we normally play at home and it’s clear this afternoon that we saw two completely different halves.

“We were not calm enough to build the attacks and off the ball we were not aggressive.”