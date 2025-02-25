Crystal Palace face Marc Guehi injury concern after Aston Villa rout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oliver Glasner said Marc Guehi has a knee injury and hopes it is “nothing serious” after Crystal Palace’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The England international had to receive treatment but played the full 90 minutes as national team manager Thomas Tuchel watched on at Selhurst Park.

The news comes weeks before England’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia in March.

“He felt a little bit of pain and fingers crossed it’s nothing serious, he felt pain in his knee. He can rest now for two days,” Glasner told reporters.

Senegal international Ismaila Sarr’s double came either side of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 12th of the season before Eddie Nketiah managed his first league goal for the club since his move from Arsenal for a reported £30million in the summer.

Villa’s Morgan Rogers showed signs of his best form, with his goal to make it 1-1 being the only positive for Unai Emery’s men.

Glasner said of Sarr, who was celebrating his 27th birthday: “I have known him for seven or eight months and we signed him because we could see his potential and his skills which fit how we want to play and I could see he’s a great guy and willing to learn.

“We knew what we had to do when finding space in possession and I think the players did it at a fantastic level.

“In the first half we were a bit unlucky and I was pleased with the reaction at 1-1.

“The momentum can change when you face a team like Villa and it didn’t, we were sharp, stuck to the plan and scored fantastic goals so credit to the players.”

Villa had two goals chalked off for offside as they failed to continue the form they showed in Saturday’s 2-1 fightback over Chelsea at Villa Park.

The Birmingham club now take a break from league action, with an FA Cup clash with Cardiff on Friday before they travel to Club Brugge in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next month.

“We have another two competitions which we are competing well in,” Emery said after the defeat.

“We have the FA Cup on Friday and the Champions League and now we are trying to focus on two competitions and manage the frustration and be excited.”

Keeper Emiliano Martinez was substituted for Robin Olsen at half-time after picking up an injury.

“He was feeling some pain yesterday,” Emery added when providing an update on Martinez’s fitness. “He tried and did the warm-up but in the first half he felt pain and we decided to change him.”