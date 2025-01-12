Oliver Glasner: Trevoh Chalobah missed FA Cup clash due to ‘contractual issue’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed “a contractual issue” prevented Trevoh Chalobah from playing in their 1-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Stockport.

Chalobah’s absence fuelled rumours the Chelsea loanee could soon be on his way back to his parent club.

Eberechi Eze’s fourth-minute goal proved the winner at Selhurst Park, where Chalobah was in attendance but left out of the matchday squad, despite Glasner suggesting on Friday that the defender was likely to start.

The Austrian manager did little to quell the confusion around Chalobah’s status, but insisted he was confident the 25-year-old would be free to face Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

“It’s not too easy to explain, but it’s a contractual issue we had to take care, and this is why he didn’t play,” said Glasner.

Asked whether that meant Chalobah was not allowed to play in the FA Cup, he replied: “I’m not a lawyer, but I was told that it’s in this round. Let’s say it’s not that clear, to be honest. In this round, it’s better not to play.”

Glasner would reveal that he learned Chalobah would not be available on Saturday evening, and that the communication was internal and not the result of a reminder from Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has not ruled out a recall for Chalobah, earlier this week telling a press conference “unfortunately I have to give you the same answer. Trev is a good player but in this moment he is a Palace player, so we will see.”

Eagles captain Marc Guehi is also a rumoured Blues target this month, but Glasner was optimistic about the south London future of both men.

He added: “I know (Chalobah) wants (to stay). I know we want, and so I think yes. We still have (a lot of time) to go in the transfer window. Like always, everything can happen.

“But when you ask me, I want that we stay together with this squad. I know Trevoh wants to stay, I know Marc wants to stay.

“(Chalobah being unavailable), of course, it’s not what you wish, but as a manager, you have to deal with challenges the whole year.

“What is bad for one guy can be the chance for the other one, and so Chadi (Riad) got 90 minutes today, which was great to see, and so overall we were winning.

“For me, it’s forgotten because I have to focus on Leicester City and on the players, and I expect Trevoh being available and playing at Leicester.”

Palace will take on Doncaster away in the FA Cup fourth round following Sunday’s draw, while Stockport next turn their attention to league opponents Reading, one place and three points above them in sixth.

Manager Dave Challinor was impressed by the resilience his men – who had their chances to at least equalise – showed against their Premier League opponents.

He said: “I’m not too concerned about what I learned. I’m more concerned what they learned, because if that doesn’t provide motivation for them individually, collectively, then they shouldn’t be involved in the game.

“To play in front of the crowd that was here, the atmosphere that was here, in front of our supporters who were amazing, if that doesn’t inspire them to want that to happen every week, and for us to aim closer to where the Crystal Palace players are, then that will be the biggest disappointment for me, rather than what happened today.

“We played in a different way, we’ve had a right go, which I knew we would. We just lacked that little bit of quality, and we’ve got to make sure we improve as a result.”