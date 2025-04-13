I’m not happy being on the bench, says Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ollie Watkins admits he is not happy on the Aston Villa bench as he chases down a club record.

Watkins came on as a substitute to win a penalty and score the opening goal as Villa beat Southampton 3-0 to stay firmly in the Champions League race.

The England striker, who has been managing a knee problem, has started four of Villa’s last five matches on the bench.

But his sparkling 25-minute cameo at St Mary’s may well have persuaded boss Unai Emery to pick him for Tuesday night’s make-or-break Champions League second leg against Paris St Germain.

“For me, I’m not happy to sit on the bench,” said Watkins. “It’s disappointing every game that I’m on the bench, but it’s the manager’s decision at the end of the day.”

Watkins struck seven minutes after coming on for Marcus Rashford, stretching to get a toe to a long ball from Youri Tielemans and expertly lifting it over Aaron Ramsdale.

It was a strike which put the 29-year-old on 73 Premier League goals, just one behind Gabby Agbonlahor’s Villa record.

“Obviously the ball from Youri was executed perfectly,” added Watkins. “The importance of it, it keeps us in the fight for the Champions League.

“The timing of the goal, coming off the bench, not being in the starting line-up – disappointed to not play – when you put all that into consideration, I’m happy to score.

“Am I aware of the record? Of course I am. That is why I wanted to take the penalty as well. To equal it, then one more to get the record.

“Two more to beat it. I am thinking of breaking it. I will do it at some point and I’m looking forward to that day.”

Attention now turns to Tuesday and the visit of PSG, with Villa looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit for a place in the semi-finals.

“It’s going to be huge,” said Watkins. “Villa Park, an unbelievable atmosphere.

“At the end of the day we have got nothing to lose. Playing against a top team in Europe. We have to leave it all out on the pitch and have faith that we can do it.”

It was a day to forget on the south coast for Marco Asensio, who missed two penalties, with Ramsdale guessing correctly both times.

John McGinn tucked in the rebound from the second attempt, after Donyell Malen had put Villa two up.

Southampton were mathematically relegated last weekend and the remainder of their season revolves around trying to get two more points to beat Derby’s record low tally of 11.

“I think that is the mentality,” said on-loan Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

“We just need to play without fear. We still have our minds not to be the worst team in the Premier League. That is probably the only thing we are thinking about.”