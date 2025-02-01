Aston Villa lose Ollie Watkins to injury as they slip to defeat at Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa’s decision to sell Jhon Duran could have backfired immediately as Ollie Watkins suffered an apparent injury in a 2-0 defeat to Wolves.

Duran was sold to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday to leave Watkins, for whom Arsenal made a bid earlier in the week, as the only recognised striker at the club.

But he did not return after half-time at Molineux due to an apparent groin injury in a game which was settled by goals from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha.

Villa are desperately trying to add players before Monday’s transfer deadline, with a deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford almost complete, and their need for reinforcements intensified on Saturday.

They endured another Champions League hangover as they failed to win for the seventh time after a midweek European adventure this season.

Wolves were excellent value for their victory, arresting a four-match losing streak, to move out of the relegation zone.

Unai Emery made four substitutions at half-time and saw Donyell Malan have a goal chalked out for offside, but his side were deservedly beaten.

Villa were back in action less than 72 hours after their breathless win over Celtic and the hangover hit them hard as they fell behind in the 12th minute.

The hosts battled hard to win the ball, allowing Pablo Sarabia to slide in Bellegarde, who fizzed in an effort which flew past Emiliano Martinez at the near post.

Villa had played twice since Wolves were last in action and it was obvious as Vitor Pereira’s side outmuscled and outfought their visitors, playing with aggression.

And it was that intensity that fashioned a brilliant chance to go 2-0 up in the 36th minute.

Nelson Semedo won a 50-50 challenge with Morgan Rogers and, from a long ball over the top, Cunha fought off Boubacar Kamara’s challenge and raced in on goal, only to be denied by Martinez.

There was still a golden chance to make it 2-0 as the rebound fell for Goncalo Guedes, but he dragged his shot wide.

Guedes missed another glaring chance just before the break as he was sent clear by Sarabia but again missed the target.

It really was not turning out to be Guedes’ day as he was denied again in first-half added time as Martinez made a big block.

Emery was not prepared to allow a repeat of a dismal first-half display and made a quadruple substitution at the break.

Watkins went off injured, but Andres Garcia, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey were hooked.

It did not need much, but Villa improved immediately and had the ball in the back of the net in the 55th minute as Malen finish off a clever free-kick move, only for Rogers to be flagged offside.

The England international was not directly involved in the move, but he did needlessly interfere with Semedo and the call stood.

This was a different Villa side and they pinned Wolves back, with Youri Tielemans having a shot saved by Jose Sa before Leon Bailey’s goalbound shot was blocked by Emmanuel Agbadou.

Villa pushed for a leveller, with Malen twice being denied by Sa, first with an effort from distance and then after being played in by Tielemans.

But Cunha settled it at the death when he fired into the bottom corner after a breakaway goal as Wolves deservedly won.