Ollie Watkins withdraws from England squad as precaution over minor injury

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has withdrawn from the England squad due to a minor injury.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are preparing for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra in Barcelona before hosting Senegal in a friendly at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Watkins was part of England’s training camp in Spain this week but the Football Association has confirmed the 18-cap Euro 2024 semi-final hero will play no part in the June double-header.

“Ollie Watkins will play no part in England’s forthcoming fixtures against Andorra and Senegal,” read an update from the governing body.

“The Aston Villa striker has withdrawn from the squad as a precaution due to a minor injury.

“A 25-man squad will now continue preparations for Saturday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.”

England will be expected to make it three wins from three in the Group K, having beaten Albania and Latvia at Wembley in March.

But Tuchel warned they would need patience to break down the Andorran defence.

“It is on us to keep the tempo high. It is on us to bring the energy to the pitch,” he said.

“It is on us to bring the attacking energy to the pitch and to do this in a relentless way.

“I can fully understand that this is not the easiest time of the season for an international break.

“The players come from a short break of holiday. The players come from a long and tiring season and then accepting again the role.

“It is important not to over expect from us, in terms of that we expect already, like clear result, biggest chances, goals already, after 10-20 minutes and get impatient and get frustrated with ourselves.

“I think it’s a test to our patience. Andorra played against Spain and it was 1-0 at half-time with a set-piece.

“It’s a World Cup qualifier. Respect your opponent. You respect the quality, the defensive organisation of your opponent. Then you understand how difficult it is to break down.”

Spain and France set the standard with a thrilling Nations League semi-final on Thursday, where the Euro 2024 champions won 5-4.

Tuchel said it would be unfair to expect his side to hit the same level on Saturday night.

“It’s hard to compare a Nations League semi-final between Spain and France to our match tomorrow,” he said.

“But I personally feel always a responsibility to entertain. We always look to win. We always look to entertain and win and entertain at the same time.

“It was a spectacle yesterday. It was very offensive. It was like dominated by offensive quality of both teams.

“This is, I think, at the moment, one of the highest levels in Europe and it would be not fair to us.

“I think it will be a very, very different, different setting. We will be very offensive tomorrow – the mindset will be offensive.”