Monday’s briefing: Mikel Arteta delighted with ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal

Arsenal strike late to sink Newcastle

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta saw his “unbelievable” team scale new heights as they fought back to snatch a priceless Premier League win at Newcastle.

A day after leaders Liverpool had lost for the first time this season, the Gunners spared themselves a similar fate at St James’ Park when defender Gabriel clinched a 2-1 comeback victory in the sixth minute of stoppage time to close the gap to just two points.

Asked to sum up his emotions afterwards, a delighted Arteta said: “Unbelievable feeling. That’s what football is about. As a team when you get what you deserve right at the end, there’s not a better feeling than that.”

Arsenal dominated for long periods as the Magpies struggled for fluency, but it was they who took a 34th-minute lead when record signing Nick Woltemade headed home his second goal for the club from a Sandro Tonali cross.

They defended their advantage until six minutes from time when old boy Mikel Merino came off the bench to level before Gabriel repeated the dose at the death.

Watkins breaks Villa duck against Fulham

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery believes “the goals are coming” for striker Ollie Watkins after he opened his account for the season in the 3-1 win at home to Fulham.

England forward Watkins made amends for a penalty miss in the narrow Europa League win against Bologna in midweek when he brought Villa back on level terms before the break following Raul Jimenez’s early headed opener for the visitors.

Villa put Fulham on the canvas with two goals right at the start of the second half – John McGinn’s drilled effort into the bottom-left corner making it 2-1 before Emi Buendia added another less than two minutes later to give Villa lift off.

Emery said of Watkins: “Hopefully he keeps going, but it’s the consequences of how he played on Thursday.

“He missed the penalty, which was important, but the most important and the first step forward is sticking to your tasks and he was doing that on Thursday and today.

“The goals are coming hopefully for the next matches.”

Nuno looking for fast start to life at West Ham

Nuno Espirito Santo knows he needs to hit the ground running when he takes charge of West Ham for the first time at Everton on Monday night.

The 51-year-old was confirmed as the Hammers’ new head coach on Saturday, just four hours after Graham Potter was sacked, and took training later that afternoon.

Nuno, who was axed by Nottingham Forest less than three weeks ago, inherits a side lying 19th in the Premier League having lost four of their five matches and been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Wolves.

“I’m trying to, as soon as possible, know all the players,” he told West Ham TV.

“I think I know them better than they know me, because it’s like that. We are coaches and we try to take all the info that we can about the players.

“Many of them, we faced each other before and now it’s preparing for the game, a tough game against Everton.”

Chelsea win again in WSL

Chelsea maintained their perfect start to the new Women’s Super League season as they coasted to a 4-0 win over struggling West Ham, who had midfielder Ines Belloumou sent off in the first half.

The Blues got off to a flyer at the Chigwell Construction Stadium with goals from in-form Aggie Beever-Jones, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Erin Cuthbert inside the opening 15 minutes.

West Ham’s miserable afternoon went from bad to worse when Belloumou was shown a straight red card for pulling Alyssa Thompson’s pony tail.

Manchester United had earlier produced another solid display with a 2-0 win at Liverpool to move up to second place.

Hinata Miyazawa fired the visitors into a fourth-minute lead, with Ella Toone then striking in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

What’s on today?

Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of West Ham for the first time when they travel to Everton in the Premier League.