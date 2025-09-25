Ollie Watkins fluffs dismal penalty in Europa League as Aston Villa goal drought continues
Watkins has not scored for Aston Villa this season
Ollie Watkins fluffed a golden opportunity to end his Aston Villa goal drought he saw his dismal penalty saved in their Europa League clash with Bologna on Thursday evening.
Substitute Watkins was played in behind before being chopped down by defender Martin Vitik to win the spot-kick, narrowly holding his run to avoid VAR intervention.
The Englishman stepped up to the spot but tamely rolled his penalty down the middle, with goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski stopping it with his leg despite having already dived.
There was a distinct lack of confidence in the effort from Watkins, who has failed to net for Villa in what has been a dire start to the 2025/26 season.
Watkins has been Villa’s relied-upon talisman over the past over the past few campaigns, following up on a career-best 27 goals in the 2023/24 season with 17 goals last term.
But in line with the rest of Unai Emery’s side, Watkins has endured a drop-off in performance since the turn of the new season, with his goalscoring woes continuing against Serie A side Bologna at Villa Park.
Watkins’ penalty blunder in the 68th minute could have proved costly for a Villa side searching for their first win of the season, who were holding onto a 1-0 lead at the time courtesy of a fine first-half strike from John McGinn - their first goal on home soil this term.
But despite late Bologna pressure, the Villains were able to hold out and secure the victory, getting their European campaign off to a winning start.
