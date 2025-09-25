Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ollie Watkins fluffed a golden opportunity to end his Aston Villa goal drought he saw his dismal penalty saved in their Europa League clash with Bologna on Thursday evening.

Substitute Watkins was played in behind before being chopped down by defender Martin Vitik to win the spot-kick, narrowly holding his run to avoid VAR intervention.

The Englishman stepped up to the spot but tamely rolled his penalty down the middle, with goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski stopping it with his leg despite having already dived.

There was a distinct lack of confidence in the effort from Watkins, who has failed to net for Villa in what has been a dire start to the 2025/26 season.

Watkins has been Villa’s relied-upon talisman over the past over the past few campaigns, following up on a career-best 27 goals in the 2023/24 season with 17 goals last term.

But in line with the rest of Unai Emery’s side, Watkins has endured a drop-off in performance since the turn of the new season, with his goalscoring woes continuing against Serie A side Bologna at Villa Park.

Watkins’ penalty blunder in the 68th minute could have proved costly for a Villa side searching for their first win of the season, who were holding onto a 1-0 lead at the time courtesy of a fine first-half strike from John McGinn - their first goal on home soil this term.

But despite late Bologna pressure, the Villains were able to hold out and secure the victory, getting their European campaign off to a winning start.