Manchester United set to appoint Man City’s Omar Berrada as new CEO

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United are set to pull off a coup in the first major appointment of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, as Omar Berrada of Manchester City is set to be appointed chief executive.

The recommendation comes from INEOS, and has been backed by the board, who have been looking to fill the role since Richard Arnold left last year.

Although there had been expectation that Jean-Claude Blanc would step in as CEO, his preference is to stay with the wider sporting group owned by Ratcliffe. That led United to Berrada, and it is understood he has been earmarked for months.

The Catalan has been one of the key executives at City, and the move has already drawn comparisons within the game at how the Abu Dhabi-owned club appointed a series of executives from Barcelona when the Camp Nou club were the world’s leading football outfit. It was that strategy that led Berrada to City back in 2011, where he took a role as commercial director before being promoted to chief operating officer at the club and chief football operations officer at City Football Group.

Having worked heavily on major football issues such as signings through that time, the executive will now be the key figure at Old Trafford and sit on the board. The discretion United have shown in appointing Berrada has earned new respect within the game, as there was genuine surprise at the news.

Berrada had previously worked for Barcelona for eight years, most notably as head of sponsorship.

Ratcliffe is still waiting to pass the Premier League’s Owners and Directors Test.