French connection continues with Everton Women’s latest coaching recruits

Everton Women’s revamp has continued with the appointment of Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine to their backroom staff.

Piquionne – a former Lyon, Portsmouth and West Ham striker who moved into coaching with Paris Saint-Germain’s women’s team – has joined as assistant manager.

Plaine, who previously worked at PSG’s academy before spending most of the last three-and-a-half years as a fitness coach at Johannesburg’s Orlando Pirates has become performance manager.

“It’s great news for us because Frederic and Franck come in to improve our staff and offer us new strengths to make the team better,” said Jean-Luc Vasseur, himself only appointed manager a couple of weeks ago.

“Franck has good experience abroad and Frederic knows England from his time in the Premier League. They have different profiles and I think they are highly-skilled staff.”