Former Chelsea star Oscar discharged from hospital following heart issue

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was released from hospital on Sunday after being admitted for five days due to cardiac complications.

The 34-year-old Brazilian suffered cardiac alterations during pre-season tests with Sao Paulo on Tuesday and was attended to by club staff and a medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita.

Extensive evaluations confirmed the diagnosis of vasovagal syncope, a common form of fainting caused by a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure.

"Stable and clinically well throughout the entire hospitalisation period, the athlete will now follow a medical program of rest for the next few days," Sao Paulo said in a statement.

The heart problem has not come out of the blue for the player, who has been monitoring the issue for several months.

open image in gallery Oscar was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after fainting in pre-season preparations ( Getty )

Back in August, he was evaluated for a fractured vertebrae he suffered in a match against Corinthians, which brought about test results that showed a cardiac abnormality.

While he was cleared to play by the club, there were reports in Brazil that he told people close to him that he would hang up his boots if he felt he was at risk of falling ill playing football.

Oscar begun his senior career at Sao Paulo ahead of an eventual move away from his homeland to Chelsea, where he earned acclaim as one of the brightest midfield talents in world football.

He made over 200 appearances for the Blues across five years, notching 38 goals and 31 assists as he won two Premier League titles.

He went on to cash in his chips in 2017, making the big-money move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port, where he spent seven lucrative years before returning to Brazil.

Additional reporting from Reuters