David Brooks reveals outlook is ‘promising and positive’ as cancer treatment continues

The Bournemouth and Wales winger was diagnosed with cancer of the lymphatic system in October

Simon Peach
Friday 07 January 2022 15:18
Comments
<p>The Bournemouth winger was diagnosed with cancer of the lymphatic system in October </p>

The Bournemouth winger was diagnosed with cancer of the lymphatic system in October

(PA Wire)

David Brooks says “the outlook is promising and positive” as the Bournemouth and Wales midfielder continues treatment for stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 24-year-old featured at Euro 2020 and made nine appearances in all competitions this season before withdrawing from Wales’ October World Cup qualifiers through illness.

Brooks announced that month he had been diagnosed with cancer of the lymphatic system and has now provided an update on his condition.

“I feel that now is the right time to update you all on my progress following my diagnosis in October last year,” he said in a statement.

“I want to thank everyone who got in touch after the announcement. I was overwhelmed by the incredible messages of support from family, friends, team-mates and across social media during this difficult period.

Recommended

“I’m currently undergoing treatment and although I’m only halfway through, the progress is good and the outlook is promising and positive!

“I’m keeping in touch with everyone at Bournemouth and the national team and looking forward to an exciting finish to the season for club and country.

“Thank you again for all your love and support. I’m looking forward to hopefully sharing more good news in the months ahead.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in