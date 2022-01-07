David Brooks says “the outlook is promising and positive” as the Bournemouth and Wales midfielder continues treatment for stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 24-year-old featured at Euro 2020 and made nine appearances in all competitions this season before withdrawing from Wales’ October World Cup qualifiers through illness.

Brooks announced that month he had been diagnosed with cancer of the lymphatic system and has now provided an update on his condition.

“I feel that now is the right time to update you all on my progress following my diagnosis in October last year,” he said in a statement.

“I want to thank everyone who got in touch after the announcement. I was overwhelmed by the incredible messages of support from family, friends, team-mates and across social media during this difficult period.

“I’m currently undergoing treatment and although I’m only halfway through, the progress is good and the outlook is promising and positive!

“I’m keeping in touch with everyone at Bournemouth and the national team and looking forward to an exciting finish to the season for club and country.

“Thank you again for all your love and support. I’m looking forward to hopefully sharing more good news in the months ahead.”