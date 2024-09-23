FA to investigate biting allegation in red card clash during Preston vs Blackburn

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Football Association (FA) said it will look into allegations that Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic bit Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck during their Championship match on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred as the players tussled after on-loan Liverpool defender Beck was sent off for kicking out at an opponent in the 89th minute of the goalless draw.

Osmajic received a yellow card following the incident.

“He’s got a big bite mark on the back of his neck,” Blackburn head coach John Eustace said.

“It’s a very serious incident, nobody likes to be bitten. Everyone is angry about it. It’s not a nice situation to be in. I’m sure the right people will see it and deal with it.”

The FA said in an emailed statement: “We’re aware of this incident and will be looking into it.”

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom said he had not seen the incident.

Beck told the referee he had been bitten ( Getty Images )

But was sent off for his foul ( Getty Images )

“All I can say is that there is no place for that and we know we can’t do that,” Heckingbottom added.

“Mistimed tackles, things like that are part and parcel of the game, you accept them. Anything that is not, we know how that’s dealt with.”

In 2013 the FA banned Luis Suarez for 10 matches after the Liverpool forward bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.