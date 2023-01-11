Football Association to investigate suspicious betting on Oxford vs Arsenal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Football Association will launch an investigation into suspicious betting patterns surrounding Arsenal’s FA Cup win at Oxford United on Monday night.

The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the League One club thanks to Mohamed Elneny’s header and Eddie Nketiah’s brace.

The betting patterns centre around the booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown, according to the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on Nketiah. It was the only booking in the match.

The FA is understood to be aware of the matter and will investigate.

Oxford have been contacted for comment.