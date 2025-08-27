Stefanos Tzimas claims debut double as Brighton ease past Oxford in Carabao Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Substitute Stefanos Tzimas claimed a debut double as Brighton cruised into the Carabao Cup third round with a crushing 6-0 victory away to Oxford.

The Greece Under-21 striker, who cost £20.8million from German club Nurnberg, struck twice in seven second-half minutes before fellow newcomer Tommy Watson sealed the Seagulls’ first win of the season.

First-half finishes from Olivier Boscagli – another debutant – and midfielder Brajan Gruda set Albion on course for a resounding victory at the Kassam Stadium before Diego Gomez increased the advantage on the hour mark.

Oxford had plenty of chances to find the net but were repeatedly ripped open and powerless to prevent another loss after beginning the campaign with three-successive Championship defeats.

Defenders Boscagli and Diego Coppola were handed debuts as Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler switched his entire starting XI following Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League loss at Everton, while the home team made eight changes.

Przemyslaw Placheta almost gave the hosts the lead inside 25 seconds after a mistake from Igor Julio before the Seagulls took control of the contest inside 20 minutes.

Gruda wasted a golden chance when he dithered in front of the unguarded net and was dispossesed by Jack Currie after rounding U’s goalkeeper Matt Ingram, but swiftly atoned with an assist and a goal.

After his initial delivery from the resulting corner was partially cleared, the German midfielder regained possession and teed up Boscagli to curl the ball home via a hefty deflection off Currie.

Gruda duly doubled Albion’s lead seven minutes later, scampering on to Joel Veltman’s lofted through ball to rifle high beyond Ingram.

Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele backed up his early save from Placheta by repelling a thumping effort from striker Mark Harris as the U’s pushed to halve the deficit before the break.

Oxford were left with little way back in the 60th minute.

Ferdi Kadioglu had twice threatened before Gruda’s inswinging corner from the right was touched down by Coppola for Gomez to poke in from close range.

U’s midfielder Cameron Brannagan went close with a powerful free-kick before Steele again had to be alert to deny substitute Nik Prelec.

Tzimas was introduced alongside fellow 19-year-old Watson in the 66th minute and wasted little time in introducing himself to Albion’s travelling fans.

The teenager calmly slotted the ball beyond Ingram – just four minutes after coming on – before curling home his, second six minutes later.

Oxford were extremely unfortunate not to pull one back as a combination of Steele and some last-ditch defending denied them a consolation.

And the hosts’ embarrassment was completed four minutes from time when England Under-19 winger Watston, a summer arrival from Sunderland, collected the ball from Tzimas to expertly curl into the top-right corner.