Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Crystal Palace ease past Oxford in Carabao Cup

Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojevic scored in a 2-0 win

Nick Purewal
Tuesday 23 August 2022 21:55
Comments
Odsonne Edouard celebrates his goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Odsonne Edouard celebrates his goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojevic both broke hefty scoring droughts as Crystal Palace eased past Oxford United 2-0 and into the Carabao Cup third round.

Edouard netted his first goal in 15 matches and since January as the Eagles coasted to victory at the Kassam Stadium.

Milivojevic then buried a late penalty to gloss the scoreline – and register his first Palace goal since March 2021.

The Serbia midfielder’s previous Eagles effort came in a 1-0 win over West Brom on March 13, 2021, but at League One Oxford the 31-year-old blasted home with relish to end that lengthy blank.

Edouard slotted home from Jeffrey Schlupp’s through-ball to take any potential sting out of a low-quality affair midway through the second half.

Recommended

Edouard’s first Eagles strike since the 3-1 home loss to Liverpool on January 23 ensured Oxford faded after an industrious first half.

The League One hosts would have been satisfied to turn around at the interval with the game goalless, but boss Karl Robinson would have lamented three openings left unconverted.

Gatlin O’Donkor headed wide at the far post, then failed to pick out the unmarked Billy Bodin at the back stick after sneaking in behind the Palace defence.

Cameron Brannagan drove smartly on goal as the half drew to a close, but full Eagles debutant Sam Johnstone comfortably palmed to safety.

Palace failed to find any rhythm before the break and created nothing of note, but Vieira’s men stuck to the task and upped the tempo sufficiently for the result.

Ebereche Eze and Schlupp added impetus off the bench in the second half, and the latter’s defence-splitting ball finally opened up an organised Oxford outfit.

Recommended

Edouard wasted no time in lashing home to end his long wait and help the visitors shut up shop.

Milivojevic then made no mistake with a bullet penalty, wrong-footing home keeper Eddie McGinty in the process.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in