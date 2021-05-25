Rob Hall and Dylan Asonganyi to depart Oxford

Rob Hall and Dylan Asonganyi will leave Oxford this summer.

The pair have not been offered new deals, although boss Karl Robinson has not ruled out a return for Hall.

Robinson told the club’s website: “We wish Dylan well for the future, it didn’t quite work out for him here.

“Hally is a difficult decision. We had a very good conversation and he has been an outstanding servant to the club but we recognise that he needs to be playing regular first-team football.

“I’m sure another club will snap him up but if not then we will be monitoring the situation closely.”

Anthony Forde and John Mousinho, the new PFA chair, have been offered new deals, as has Josh Ruffels.