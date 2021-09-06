Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is hoping to put his injury woes behind him and really “kick on” at Liverpool.

The 28-year-old missed 367 days with a serious knee injury and then four months at the start of last season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has just become a father for the first time, went on to make 17 appearances but believes the current campaign is a key one for him.

“I feel like it’s just a chance for me to kick on and put down a really good season of consistent performances and hopefully some good numbers as well in terms of goals, assists. But I guess that’s all to come,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It doesn’t feel like a new start because it’s all been part of the journey, the story.

“But I feel like this season’s important for me to go and do something really good - hopefully on an individual level and then obviously for the team.

“I don’t really think that I’ve had, like, loads of injuries, but the ones I’ve had are big and they’ve kept me out for long spells, which I think sometimes makes people think I’m always injured. That’s a bit of a frustrating one.

“I think it’s important for me at this point to sort of try to enjoy myself, keep pushing myself as much as I can to get the most out of myself and keep helping push the team to achieve as much as you can.”