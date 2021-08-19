Tottenham Hotspur begin their Uefa Conference League campaign tonight with a trip to Portugal to face Pacos Ferreira.

The atmosphere at Spurs continues to be dominated by the saga over Harry Kane’s future, with the striker not travelling to Porto for the match after returning five days later than expected from holiday. Manchester City are said to have tabled a bid worth £125m for the England captain, however, Daniel Levy has yet to show any sign of budging.

Spurs proved a point on Sunday in Kane’s absence, though, by defeating City courtesy of Son Heung-min’s brilliant curling effort. Nuno Espirito Santo has promised he will make several changes from that starting line-up, with teenage striker Dane Scarlett set to start.

“We have big, big expectations regarding Dane because he did so well in pre-season. You recall the game against Leyton Orient in which he scored and he was involved in many of the games in pre-season,” Nuno said.

“He’s a young talent that we want to develop and we want to make him better and want to make him grow because there’s a lot of potential there. I think it should be our idea in the club to use opportunities for young players to play. When we have talent we must believe in them and go for it.” Here is everything you need to know:

When is the match and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 7.30pm on Thursday 19 August at Estádio Capital do Móvel.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports and via the Premier Player on mobiles and tablets.

What is the teams news?

Nuno said he intends to field an entirely different starting line-up to last Sunday, with teenage striker Dane Scarlett set to start. Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil could all make their full debuts for the club while Ryan Sessegnon may also feature after spending last season out on loan. Joe Rodon will miss out due to a minor injury, though, meaning Japhet Tanganga could move to centre-back after impressing on the right against City.

Predicted line-up

Tottenham: Gollini; Doherty, Romero, Tanganga, Davies; Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso; Sessegnon, Scarlett, Gil

Odds

Pacos Ferreira - 7/2

Draw - 5/2

Tottenham - 7/10