Tottenham travel to Portugal to face Pacos Ferreira tonight in their first Uefa Conference League fixture.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s tenure got off to the perfect start last Sunday with a 1-0 triumph over Manchester City that proved the club can still thrive in Harry Kane’s absence. It appears to have done little to persuade Kane to stay, though, with the striker not travelling to Porto for this match with City said to have tabled a £125m bid for the England captain.

“What matters is what is happening behind closed doors, and what is happening behind the doors is that Harry is our player,” Nuno said of the constant speculation over Kane’s future. “He’s preparing himself, training today [Wednesday], he’s going to train tomorrow and again on Friday, joining the group. This is how we operate.”

Teenager Dane Scarlett is set to start up front tonight, with Nuno intending to make 11 changes to his starting line-up.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the match and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 7.30pm on Thursday 19 August at Estádio Capital do Móvel.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports and via the Premier Player on mobiles and tablets.

What is the teams news?

Nuno said he intends to field an entirely different starting line-up to last Sunday, with teenage striker Dane Scarlett set to start. Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil could all make their full debuts for the club while Ryan Sessegnon may also feature after spending last season out on loan. Joe Rodon will miss out due to a minor injury, though, meaning Japhet Tanganga could move to centre-back after impressing on the right against City.

Predicted line-up

Tottenham: Gollini; Doherty, Romero, Tanganga, Davies; Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso; Sessegnon, Scarlett, Gil

Odds

Pacos Ferreira - 7/2

Draw - 5/2

Tottenham - 7/10