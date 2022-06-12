Brennan Johnson not feeling any pressure despite future of Welsh football tag

The 21-year-old Nottingham Forest forward scored his first international goal against Belgium on Saturday.

Phil Blanche
Sunday 12 June 2022 22:30
Brennan Johnson has been described as the future of Welsh football by national team manager Robert Page (David Davies/PA)
Brennan Johnson has been described as the future of Welsh football by national team manager Robert Page (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Brennan Johnson says he feels no pressure after being described by Wales manager Robert Page as the “future of Welsh football”.

Page bestowed the tag on the 21-year-old Nottingham Forest forward before he scored his first international goal in Saturday’s 1-1 Nations League draw against Belgium.

Johnson has yet to establish himself as a regular starter in Page’s World Cup-bound team.

But, after a 19-goal season that helped hometown club Forest into the Premier League and breaking his Wales scoring duck, Johnson’s star is in the ascendancy ahead of the Qatar finals this November.

Recommended

Asked about the label that Page put on him last month, Johnson said: “It’s not just me. There are loads of young players.

“Neco Williams has played loads of games already. Ethan Ampadu has loads of caps, and there’s Joe Rodon who is a little bit older, but still classed as a young player.

“There are loads of us who have all been on this journey together.

“So, it makes it a lot easier than if it was just one person having all the pressure on them.

“It’s great to be part of this up-and-coming squad and I can’t wait to keep playing with them.”

Johnson has hailed the “massive” influence that Wales captain Gareth Bale has had on him, particularly as they are both attackers with similar games.

He described the wait for his first Wales goal as “horrible”, his composed finish was originally flagged for offside but stood after a lengthy VAR check.

Wales manager Robert Page says he is excited by the prospect of Brennan Johnson playing in the Premier League next season (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Johnson is expected to play his 64th game of the season against Holland in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

He will then have a short summer break before focusing on the Premier League and Wales’ first World Cup in 64 years.

Johnson said: “It still doesn’t feel real, especially when I think where I was at the start of the season. Coming back from League One (Lincoln loan spell), I definitely didn’t expect all this.

“The last couple of weeks have been unbelievable for me, especially being in this camp.

“Qualifying for the World Cup has been an incredible achievement. Just getting my first goal just tops it all.

The last couple of weeks have been unbelievable for me, especially being in this camp

Brennan Johnson

“For everyone – whether they are playing in the Premier League or the Championship, or abroad – playing against the best players brings out the best in you.

“That’s the level where everyone wants to be, especially for me, playing in the Premier League next season.

“That’s where most of these players play. So I’m going to have to get used to playing against good defenders and playing against really good teams.”

Chris Mepham, meanwhile, has described the lift Wales received from his Bournemouth team-mate David Brooks being in the dressing room ahead of the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine.

David Brooks joined the Wales camp for the World Cup play-off final game against Ukraine after undergoing cancer treatment (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October, but the 24-year-old said last month he had received the all clear after treatment.

Mepham said: “It was massive. I kept messaging him to see if he was coming to camp.

“He lifts the place with his story and what he has gone through. It really does put things into perspective.

Recommended

“It certainly did that. As a team it’s amazing that we can give him something like that to look forward to.

“I think it’s a realistic aim for him to have in his head to get back for the World Cup. Hopefully he can showcase himself at that level again.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in