Paris St Germain clinch title while Real Madrid slip leaves Barcelona four clear

Desire Doue fired Paris St Germain to a fourth successive Ligue 1 title with six games to spare after victory over Angers.

Doue’s 55th-minute strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes and ease the champions 24 points clear of second-placed Monaco, assuring Luis Enrique’s unbeaten side of a record-extending 13th league crown.

Monaco had bounced back from Philipp Kohn’s own goal at Brest to level through Denis Zakaria’s 63rd-minute penalty, but Mahdi Camara won it 2-1 for the hosts in stoppage time.

Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty and substitute Rayan Cherki’s winner saw Lyon climb into the top four after a 2-1 win over Lille, who had gone ahead through Bafode Diakite’s first-minute header.

Barcelona went four points clear at the top of the LaLiga table despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis.

Gavi’s seventh-minute goal looked to have set the leaders on their way, but Natan’s equaliser 10 minutes later clinched a valuable point as Barca failed to make the most of Real Madrid’s slip-up earlier.

Hugo Duro headed Valencia to a first win at the Bernabeu Stadium for 17 years to further dent Madrid’s title hopes.

Vinicius Junior had an early penalty saved before Mouctar Diakhaby gave the visitors the lead with a 15th-minute header and although Vinicius levelled five minutes after the restart, substitute Duro had the final say in stoppage time to seal a famous 2-1 victory.

Celta Vigo remain in touch with the top six after a 2-1 win at Real Mallorca, while Alaves boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 victory at Girona.

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen remain within six points of leaders Bayern Munich after substitute Emiliano Buendia clinched a last-gasp 1-0 win at struggling Heidenheim.

It proved a testing day for the rest of the top four with third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt going down 2-0 at Werder Bremen and Mainz, in fourth, being held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-of-the-table Holstein Kiel.

There were no such difficulties for RB Leipzig, who beat 10-man Hoffenheim 3-1 with goals from Benjamin Sesko, Ridle Baku and substitute Yussuf Poulsen, although the visitors, who had gone ahead through Tom Bischof, were not helped by Leo Ostigard’s 28th-minute dismissal.

Goals from Karim Adeyemi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Serhou Guirassy and Jamie Gittens handed Borussia Dortmund a 4-1 win at Freiburg, while Ermedin Demirovic helped himself to a hat-trick in Stuttgart’s 4-0 victory at Bochum.

Serie A leaders Inter Milan went four points clear of second-placed Napoli despite squandering a 2-0 lead at lowly Parma.

First-half goals from Matteo Darmian and Marcus Thuram looked to have put the visitors in control at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, but substitute Adrian Bernabe dragged the hosts back into it and Jacob Ondrejka ensured they emerged with something to show for their efforts as the game finished 2-2.

City rivals AC Milan came from 2-0 down and survived late VAR drama to rescue a point as they also drew 2-2 with Fiorentina.

Malick Thiaw’s own goal and Moise Kean’s strike inside the opening 10 minutes had the visitors in dreamland, but Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic ensured it finished level – but only after Dodo saw what would have been a late Viola winner ruled out for offside.

Monza are 10 points adrift of safety after a 3-1 home defeat by Como, who bounced back from Dany Mota’s fifth-minute opener with goals from Jonathan Ikone, Assane Diao and Mergim Vojvoda.