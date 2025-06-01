Paris St Germain victory parade in Paris to go ahead despite clashes with police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris St Germain’s Champions League trophy parade down the Champs Elysees on Sunday will go ahead with a 100,000 fans cap despite ugly clashes with police on Saturday night.

A total of 491 arrests were made in Paris and one fatality recorded after trouble in France’s capital city centre following the historic 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in Munich.

During a press conference on Sunday, Paris Police chief Laurent Nunez revealed 192 civilians were injured in addition to nine police officers suffering “light injuries”, whilst the death of a 24-year-old man following a collision with a car is being investigated.

“We are not sure yet whether it is linked to celebrations last night, but an investigation is open, Nunez said.

“This is just half time for us because the PSG players are coming to Paris. We have important work this afternoon.

“We have a cap on the amount of people that can come in. There are 100,000 people that can come in. After that, we can’t bring any more people in.

“There will be a celebration around the Parc des Princes as well and the players will be at the Parc des Princes to meet their fans.

“There again we are expecting some clashes, some scuffles and we will be there and we will be very strong in our response against the vandals, against the thieves who have a go at the police officers.

“We will not tolerate any abuse today and the fans who want to enjoy the parade, can do so safely.”

The French interior ministry said 559 arrests were made across France during celebrations after Paris Saint Germain’s win, whilst a 17-year-old is reported to have died following a stabbing in Dax.

“The true PSG supporters are getting excited watching their team’s magnificent match. Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement,” French interior minister Bruno Retailleau wrote on X.

“I have asked the internal security forces to respond with vigor to these offences.

“I offer my support to the Police Prefect and all the police officers who are ensuring everyone’s safety. It is unacceptable that it is not possible to celebrate without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing.”