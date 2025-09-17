Holders Paris St Germain open Champions League account with comfortable victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Champions League holders Paris St Germain got their European campaign off to a winning start after they earned a comfortable 4-0 victory over Atalanta.

It only took 133 seconds for the French side to open the scoring through captain Marquinhos and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s thunderbolt six minutes before the break gave Luis Enrique’s side some breathing space.

The night got better for the Parisians when Nuno Mendes showed clever footwork down the left before he expertly dispatched beyond Marco Carnesecchi, and Goncalo Ramos’ strike in stoppage time put the cherry on top of a perfect opening night for PSG.

Virgil van Dijk scored a stoppage time header as Liverpool left it late to snatch victory with a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

British-record signing Alexander Isak made his debut and Liverpool were two goals to the good within six minutes thanks to Andy Robertson’s fortunate opener before Mohamed Salah drilled in a second.

However for the third time in five matches, they allowed a 2-0 lead to slip as Atletico got on level terms through Marcos Llorente’s brace, but Van Dijk bulleted home a header from a corner in stoppage time to make it a happy 47th birthday for head coach Arne Slot.

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Chelsea in their first Champions League appearance for two-and-a-half years.

Bayern stunned Chelsea after a good start with two goals in seven minutes courtesy of a Trevoh Chalobah own goal and a Kane penalty.

Chelsea hit back almost immediately when Cole Palmer rifled into the top corner following a swift counter.

Bayern secured all three points following a stiff test in front of their own fans when Kane received a pass from Serge Gnabry and bent a finish into the bottom corner.

Marcus Thuram netted a brace of headers as Inter Milan earned a 2-0 Champions League victory over Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Inter got their campaign off to a solid start following the heartbreak of last season’s final when they were convincingly beaten 5-0 by Paris St Germain.

France international striker Thuram found himself in the right place at the right time from a pair of set-pieces supplied by Hakan Calhanoglu either side of the break to get Inter off to a winning start.

Bodo/Glimt came from two goals down to snatch a late 2-2 draw away at Slavia Prague in their first ever appearance in the competition.

Youssoupha Mbodji’s double looked to have given Slavia all three points to start their campaign, but Daniel Bassi brought the visitors back into the contest before Sondre Brunstad Fet earned a point for the Norwegian side.

Pafos came away with a point from their Champions League debut after a goalless draw at Olympiakos, despite Bruno Felipe first-half dismissal.