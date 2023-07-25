Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football rumours: Premier League clubs scramble for Kylian Mbappe

Paris St Germain have received a record bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for the striker.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 25 July 2023 07:31
Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris St Germain this summer (Niall Carson/PA)
Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris St Germain this summer (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

A host of clubs have been linked with Kylian Mbappe after Paris St Germain gave permission for the French superstar striker to negotiate with Saudi team Al Hilal, who have made a world-record bid of £259million for his services. According to various publications, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have reportedly made contact with PSG about the 24-year-old.

United have opened up their scope for a striker, according to the Daily Mail, and they are set to make a formal bid to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund this week. The Times says they are willing to pay £60m for the 20-year-old Denmark international, while Atalanta are asking for £86.5m. United are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani and Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, according to the Mirror.

The Independent says if Mbappe leaves PSG, the French giants could then meet Tottenham’s £100million asking price for England striker Harry Kane.

The race for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has reportedly narrowed down to two clubs, with Tottenham and West Ham best placed to sign the 23-year-old, the Evening Standard says.

Recommended

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Emiliano Martinez: Inter Milan have offered Aston Villa £12.5million for their Argentina World Cup-winning goalkeeper after selling Andre Onana to Manchester United, according to TyC Sports Argentina.

Andrea Cambiaso: Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have both contacted Juventus about the 23-year-old defender, Tuttosport reports.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in