Pascal Gross commits to Brighton for two more years
The German midfielder joined from Ingolstadt in 2017.
Pascal Gross has extended his Brighton stay until June 2024.
The 30-year-old German midfielder joined from Ingolstadt in 2017 and has made 170 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring 17 goals.
Brighton boss Graham Potter told the club website: “I am delighted for Pascal and the club that he’s now signed.
“He has been a key player throughout the club’s time in the Premier League and for me during my time as head coach.
“He is an excellent professional on and off the pitch.
“As one of our senior players in the dressing room, he’s a great example to any young player, and he showed again this season that he is an important member of the squad and key player for us on the pitch.”
