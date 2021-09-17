Patrice Evra mocks Cristiano Ronaldo over Manchester United star’s sheep problem

Patrice Evra has mocked his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo about his rumoured sheep problem at his mansion.

Ronaldo, who returned to play for United last Saturday, apparently moved homes recently due to the animal noises he could hear. Now ex-France international Evra has taken to Instagram to poke fun at the 36-year-old.

He uploaded a video of himself whistling at sheep in a boat and made sure Ronaldo knew it was for him in the caption.

Evra wrote: “Don’t worry bro @cristiano I’m moving my sheep far away from your [house emoji] shepherd mister #ilovethisgame can do everything,”

The video has been watched over 850,000 times and the likes of Jamie Carragher and Robbie Keane left laughing emojis in the comments.

Reports emerged recently the Portuguese ace, who has scored in both of the United games he has featured in since his return, was bothered by the bleating of the sheep and so moved.

A source told The Sun: “While the property is beautiful and is nestled in rolling fields and woodland, it was also close to sheep which are very noisy early in the morning.

“It had a public footpath across the land and the road at the front gave a view inside its gates.

“Ronaldo is a true pro who places a lot on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided it was best if he and his family moved.”

Evra and Ronaldo played with each other at United from 2006 to 2009 during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign,