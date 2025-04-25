Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to make MMA debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra is set to swap the football pitch for the octagon, making his mixed martial arts debut next month.

The 43-year-old Frenchman will compete at Professional Fighters League Europe’s Paris event on May 23 at the Accor Arena in Bercy.

Evra, known for his tenacious defending on the football field, has reportedly been training in combat sports for nearly a decade, preparing for this competitive bow alongside friend and PFL star Cedric Doumbe.

It has not yet been announced who Evra will fight against, and he said: “You guys should know by now, I love this game too.

“I’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me.

“I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on May 23, so come watch the spectacle.”

open image in gallery Patrice Evra signed for Manchester United in 2006 (Phil Noble/PA) ( PA Archive )

Evra spent eight-and-a-half years at Manchester United, winning five Premier League titles among a host of honours.

He moved on to Juventus in 2014 and retired six years ago, with his final appearances coming in a brief spell for West Ham.