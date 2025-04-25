Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to make MMA debut
The defender said: ‘You guys should know by now, I love this game too’
Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra is set to swap the football pitch for the octagon, making his mixed martial arts debut next month.
The 43-year-old Frenchman will compete at Professional Fighters League Europe’s Paris event on May 23 at the Accor Arena in Bercy.
Evra, known for his tenacious defending on the football field, has reportedly been training in combat sports for nearly a decade, preparing for this competitive bow alongside friend and PFL star Cedric Doumbe.
It has not yet been announced who Evra will fight against, and he said: “You guys should know by now, I love this game too.
“I’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me.
“I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on May 23, so come watch the spectacle.”
Evra spent eight-and-a-half years at Manchester United, winning five Premier League titles among a host of honours.
He moved on to Juventus in 2014 and retired six years ago, with his final appearances coming in a brief spell for West Ham.
