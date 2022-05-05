Paul Dummett agrees one-year contract extension with Newcastle

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has agreed a one-year contract extension to stay at St James’ Park until the summer of 2023.

The left-back, who can also operate in the centre of defence, has made 204 appearances for his hometown club since making his debut in 2013.

Dummett, 30, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for the football club and the city so I’m delighted to be committing another year here and staying at my boyhood club.

“I’m immensely proud that next season will be my 10th involved with the first team and I’m really looking forward to being part of what is a big season to come.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Paul is a consummate professional who has given so much to this club and I’m delighted he will be staying with us. He is a player and a person I like very much.

“He leads by example both in the dressing room and on the pitch and I’m pleased to retain someone with his positive influence and defensive capabilities.”

Dummett won five caps for Wales, who he qualifies through his grandfather, before calling time on his international career in 2019 to focus on club football.