Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur star Paul Gascoigne has been rushed to hospital following a collapse at his home in Dorset according to reports.

The Sun reported that the former England midfielder was found in a semi-conscious state in his house in Poole, Dorset on Friday and was admitted to an intensive care unit.

The 58-year-old has since been moved to an acute medical unit at Poole Hospital and is recovering in a 'stable condition’. He is expected to spend several more days in hospital for treatment.

Fromer Brighton defender and Gascoigne’s friend, Steve Foster, reportedly found him at his home in Dorset. He spoke to The Sun newspaper saying: “He [Gascoigne] would like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.”

open image in gallery Gascoigne has had problems with alcohol and mental health but claimed he was 'feeling better than ever' earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Gascoigne is regarded as one of England’s best midfielders and a playmaker. He won 57 caps between 1988-1998 and was famously part of the England teams that went close to winning the World Cup in 1990 and the 1996 European Championship.

Gascoigne has also endured a long public battle with alcohol and mental health problems which started during his playing career and worsened after his retirement from football in 2004.

Last March, he told the High Performance podcast that he was a "sad drunk" living in a spare room at the Dorset home of his agent Katie Davies.

But, earlier this year he gave a positive health update to The Mirror saying he feels better than he has in years.

“I feel better now than I have in years,” he said. “I hope I am at a point that I can look back over everything I've gone through with a different, more positive, perspective.

“After so many years in the spotlight, I feel like it's time people got to know the real me.”