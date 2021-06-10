Paul Lewis joins Northampton from Tranmere

Northampton have signed midfielder Paul Lewis from Tranmere on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old played 53 games for Rovers last season and scored seven goals.

“We believe Paul will be an excellent signing for us,” manager Jon Brady told the club’s website. “Despite being only 26 he already has nearly 250 games under his belt and he played a part in Tranmere reaching the play-offs last season.

“His attributes fit with what we were looking for, we feel we are adding a strong player to the group and we are delighted to welcome Paul to the club.

“The signing of Paul means we will no longer be continuing with our interest in Ryan Watson. Ryan has done well for the club and we wish him every success in the next stage of his career.”