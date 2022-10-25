Wrexham player banned from wearing ‘F*** the Tories’ football boots

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Wrexham player has been banned from wearing football boots carrying an anti-Tory slogan, the club has confirmed.

Fan favourite striker Paul Mullin, who joined the club last summer before top scoring for the National League side, revealed his new footwear ahead of the game against Halifax Town on Tuesday night.

Emblazoned with 'F*** the Tories' on one side alongside his name and squad number they were an instant hit with supporters on social media with club co-owner Ryan Reynolds also ‘liking’ the image on Instagram.

But the club have stepped in and confirmed that Mullin will not be wearing the boots in tonight's fixture or in any other.

"The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval," a statement read.

"For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the club.

"The club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

"The club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the club itself.

"There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the club is found, is a Conservative seat.

"After this unwelcome distraction, the club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part."