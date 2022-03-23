Paul Pogba reveals battle with depression under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said that his fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho caused him to experience depression during the Portuguese manager’s tumultuous spell at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who is currently on international duty with France, told La Figaro: “Sometimes, you don’t know you’re depressed, you only want to isolate yourself, be alone, and these are signs that don’t deceive.

“Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho in Manchester. You ask yourself questions, wonder if you’re at fault, because you have never lived moments like these in your life.”

Pogba re-joined United for a then-world record £89m in the summer of 2016 when Mourinho succeeded Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

United won the Europa League and League Cup under Mourinho the following year but the manager’s relationship with Pogba became a frequent point of acrimony.

Two months before he was sacked by United, Mourinho told Pogba he would never captain the club again due to supposed concerns about his attitude.

Pogba revealed he had spoken to the likes of former United and France full-back Patrice Evra to cope with the experience.

“I don’t want these negative moments to make me forget all my achievements, but it’s not necessarily easy,” he said.

“And when you can’t do it all alone I talk a lot with ‘Uncle Pat’ [Evra], former players who lived it, because they’ll understand you right away.

“Talking, being listened to, getting out all this anger and depression that gnaws at you, it’s mandatory for me.

“Of course, we earn a lot of money and we can’t complain, really, but it doesn’t stop you from going through these moments.

“Just like everyone in life, some moments are more difficult than others.

“Because you earn money, you should always be happy? That’s not how life is. But, in football, it’s not accepted, even though we’re not superheroes, only human beings.”