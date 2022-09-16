Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Paul Pogba handed World Cup warning as Didier Deschamps outlines conditions for France recall

Pogba is yet to play this season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 16 September 2022 09:50
Comments
<p>Didier Deschamps (right) has suggested he will not take players who are not fully fit to the World Cup </p>

Didier Deschamps (right) has suggested he will not take players who are not fully fit to the World Cup

(AFP via Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in France’s squad for the World Cup.

Pogba, who returned to Juventus on a free from Manchester United this summer, is yet to play this season after damaging his meniscus.

The 29-year-old faces a race to be fit ahead of the tournament in Qatar, with a return expected from knee surgery in November.

He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield as France secured their second World Cup crown in Russia in 2018, but the manager insists that he will not pick Pogba if not fully fit and available for his side’s opening group game against Australia on 22 November.

“[Paul Pogba] will do everything to come back quickly, without taking risks,” Deschamps explained after recalling Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele to his squad for Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark.

Recommended

“But nobody today can say yes or no with certainty. The number one condition is that he has recovered from his injury. I have never taken a player to a tournament if he has not fully recovered.

“I don’t have the answers today but I would never take a player - whoever that might be - if there is a chance he is not fit for the first match. He will not come if he is not ready. It would be useless coming just for the sake of it. Even he doesn’t want that.”

Pogba has 91 caps for his country.

With N’Golo Kante also currently sidelined due to injury, Deschamps has named an inexperienced group of midfielders to take on Austria and Denmark, with uncapped Monaco youngster Youssouf Fofana included.

Fofana’s club teammate Benoît Badiashile could also make his first appearance for France in the two fixtures, which take place on Thursday 22 September and Sunday 25 September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in