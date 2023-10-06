Jump to content

Paul Pogba faces lengthy ban after anti-doping failure confirmed

The Juventus and France midfielder was provisionally suspended last month, after a test detected testosterone

Rohith Nair
Friday 06 October 2023 14:48
Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba

(Getty Images)

Paul Pogba has tested positive for testosterone in a counter-analysis on a second sample, Sky Sports and ANSA news agency reported on Friday, and the Juventus midfielder could now face a lengthy ban from football.

Pogba was provisionally suspended last month after a test, performed after Juve’s 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on 20 August, detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes’ endurance.

His agent said at the time that Pogba had never intended to break the rules. Italy’s national anti-doping (Nado Italia) tribunal has been contacted for comment.

It is thought that Juventus may suspend the 30-year-old’s wages if proceedings against him begin, and that the Italian club may terminate his contract if he receives a ban.

In cases such as Pogba’s, a four-year ban is the most severe punishment, with an initial two-year ban being extended if it can be proven that the player has taken a banned substance deliberately.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute in the win at Udinese.

Reuters

