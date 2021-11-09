Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad due to a thigh injury.

Pogba sustained the injury during training on Monday and the French Football Federation confirmed the 28-year-old will miss the World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The French team said on Twitter: “The victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh, Paul Pogba is forced to miss the next two matches.”

Roma’s Jordan Veretout has been called up to replace Pogba ahead of the Kazakhstan game where three points will secure France’s qualification for the finals.

France currently sit top of Group D, three points clear of second-placed Ukraine and a further point in front of third-placed Finland.

Pogba remains suspended for United’s next Premier League match against Watford following his sending-off against Liverpool.