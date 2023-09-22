From Paul Pogba to Angel Di Maria – Manchester United’s recent flops

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jadon Sancho is seemingly been frozen out at Manchester United after he took to social media to claim he has been made a “scapegoat” for poor results.

It leaves his future in doubt and if he was to leave, it would see him become the latest big-money flop to grace the Old Trafford turf in recent years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some others.

Paul Pogba

Pogba has to go down as one of the biggest flops in the club’s history. He came through the youth system only to leave on a free transfer to join Juventus before United then paid close to £90million to bring him back in 2016. There were flashes of brilliance but they were outweighed by lethargic, inconsistent performances and he again left on a free in the summer of 2022.

Donny van de Beek

The Dutch midfielder was one of the hottest properties in Europe as he was part of the Ajax side that lit up the Champions League on the way to the 2018/19 semi-finals. He was bought for £35million in 2020 but has never got going at Old Trafford. Even a reunion with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has failed to resurrect a highly promising career and he remains in the wilderness.

Angel Di Maria

When the Argentina international signed from Real Madrid in 2014 for just shy of £60million he was one of the most expensive players in the game, but that did not translate into his performances at Old Trafford as he struggled to make an impact, which was not helped by his wife’s outspoken views on her new surroundings. One year and just 32 appearances later he was sold to Paris St Germain.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

A £30million signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, big things were expected of Mkhitaryan given his outstanding performances in the Bundesliga. However, he failed to deliver and just 18 months later he was a makeweight in a deal that saw United sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal – another move which was hardly a success story.

Harry Maguire

The England defender has copped a lot of flak and has for large parts been a solid and dependable performer for United. But because of his £80million fee in 2019, which made him the most expensive defender in the world at the time, he has been scrutinised more than most. He currently finds himself out of Ten Hag’s plans, after losing the captaincy, which means he has not delivered value for money.

Antony

Regardless of the Brazil winger’s current off-field problems, he has simply not delivered on his eye-watering £82million fee. He is very much a Ten Hag signing, following the manager from Ajax last summer, but his first season at Old Trafford was disappointing and his start to this campaign has not been much better.